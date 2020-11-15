MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm & muggy Sunday, waiting on a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a beautiful and warm start to the weekend today with temperatures within a couple degrees of record highs this afternoon! In a surprise turn of events, next week will actually look like November – and that’s thanks to a cold front heading our way.

A few isolated showers across southern spots will wrap up later this evening. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with mild temperatures only dropping back into the low 70s.

Sunday will be another very warm day while we wait on the cold front. Look for partly sunny skies with warm high temperatures in the mid 80s. A few spotty showers are likely during the afternoon but the overall rain chance is just 20%.

The cold front will push through on Monday with cooler and drier air to follow. The rest of next week looks beautiful with lots of sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.