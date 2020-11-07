MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, muggy and gusty this weekend with Eta moving closer to South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mild but pleasant this morning with temperatures starting off in the low to mid 70’s. Under a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures will warm quickly to highs near 87 degrees this afternoon.

Winds will stay breezy out of the Northeast at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Rain chances this afternoon are at a 20% for a few passing downpours moving from east to west.

Tonight temperatures will fall to near 71 degrees. Rain chances will be near zero overnight.

Sunday we’ll wake up to quite a bit more cloud cover but mostly dry conditions. Higher rain chances are expected Sunday afternoon for a few more passing downpours moving from the east to the west.

Overall rain chances are at a 30% for the afternoon hours.

As Eta moves closer to South Florida late Sunday, our rain chances will continue to increase and winds will get even gustier, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

Expect passing, heavy downpours throughout the day on Monday, and gusty winds up up to 35 mph at times.

If Eta’s center stays closer to the west coast of Florida Tuesday through Thursday, the storm will stay weaker but passing downpours will continue.

If Eta’s center is farther out in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm will stay a little stronger and we will be a little drier on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast will continue to be better defined over the next couple of days as Eta moves over Cuba and begins its sharp turn back to the west.

Regardless of the exact track, Eta is not expected to be a strong tropical cyclone because it will be dealing with strong upper-level winds, some dry air in the Gulf of Mexico, and cooler water temperatures compared to August and September.

Eta will finally begin to dissipate and move out of the area late next week.