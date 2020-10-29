MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, muggy and breezy ahead of a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the remnants of Zeta race to the northeast, a cold front will push south toward Florida. Ahead of the front, it will be warm and humid today. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with a breeze coming from the southwest.

The rain chance is slim during the day, but it increases tonight to 30% as the front gets closer. As the front heads south, the rain chance ends from north to south tomorrow morning.

It will be gusty tomorrow morning behind the front as well. Temperatures will be a degree or two below average tomorrow afternoon with highs near 81 degrees. It may feel a little cool Friday night with lows in the low 60s.

The humidity stays comfortable this weekend, but it will be warm. Highs will be back in the mid 80s. Another cold front passes Monday with even cooler air behind it.