MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, muggy and a few showers for the next two days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A warm front lifts north of Florida today, so it will feel quite warm and muggy today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s each day.

At any point a few showers may develop in this type of atmosphere. The rain will be spotty, but be sure to keep an umbrella nearby. The rain chance is 20% today and 10% tomorrow.

A stronger cold front finally passes through on Thursday with another 20% chance of rain. This front will bring in drastically cooler and less humid air. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s, but we stay in the low 70s Friday with a cool breeze.

It will feel especially chilly Friday and Saturday mornings. Easter Weekend looks comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and lower humidity.