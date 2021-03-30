MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, muggy and a few showers for the next two days

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A warm front lifts north of Florida today, so it will feel quite warm and muggy today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 80s each day.

At any point a few showers may develop in this type of atmosphere. The rain will be spotty, but be sure to keep an umbrella nearby. The rain chance is 20% today and 10% tomorrow.

A stronger cold front finally passes through on Thursday with another 20% chance of rain. This front will bring in drastically cooler and less humid air. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s, but we stay in the low 70s Friday with a cool breeze.

It will feel especially chilly Friday and Saturday mornings. Easter Weekend looks comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and lower humidity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss