MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly sunny w/ a few scattered storms each day this week in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It feels pleasant this morning with drier air in place after Saturday’s weak front that passed through. Skies are mostly clear and many spots are in the upper 60s farther inland.

With lots of sunshine this morning, temps will warm up fast and top out in the upper 80s this afternoon. It will not feel as muggy today with the lower humidity sticking around. Winds will be light on the water, northeast turning north at 10 knots, 2 foot seas and expect a light chop in the bay.

Even though drier air is in place, there will be a few showers and storms that develop this evening and move in from the northeast. The immediate coastline should stay mostly dry with just a 10% chance for a stray shower, farther inland, the chances increase to a 30% after 4pm.

Another pleasant night is in store with temps falling back into the upper 60s and low 70s for Monday morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s again and there will be a 20% chance for a few scattered afternoon storms.

This pattern will mostly continue through the end of the week with the exception of humidity returning by mid-week.

A weak cold front will approach next weekend and increase the chance for rain by Sunday, but the timing may change.