MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly sunny and dry through Wednesday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another mild morning is underway across Tampa bay. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s and 60s. After the sun rises, an hour later than yesterday at 7:40 a.m., temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

It will be a very similar day to yesterday. Humidity levels are slowly increasing with dew points back in the low 60s.

High pressure has been in control of our weather pattern keeping us dry, warm, stable. This pattern will be in place through Wednesday.

A cold front will pass through Thursday night with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. This front will cool temperatures down on Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 70s.

Drier air will move in as well and it will be less humid.