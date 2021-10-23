MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm & humid with increasing rain chances this weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mild and muggy this morning turns into warm and humid this afternoon with highs near 88°. It will feel more like 93° when you factor in the humidity.

Rain chances stay low for the first half of the weekend, a 10% this afternoon and evening for a stray passing downpour. Most spots will stay dry Saturday but higher rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday at a 40%.

Scattered showers, even a few thunderstorms, are possible after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It will not be a wash out of a day but there will be more rain around compared to what we’ve seen most of October.

Rain chances go back up to a 30% Monday afternoon with drier conditions expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next cool down looks like it will arrive next weekend. A strong cold front will pass through on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms, even a few strong storms are possible as the front passes.

Friday and into the weekend, cooler and drier air will settle into the Tampa Bay area possibly leading to below average temperatures for Halloween. Currently, your Max Defender 8 forecast calls for lows in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s on October 31st in Tampa Bay.