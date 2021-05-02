MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, humid mostly dry in Tampa next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Warm and muggy this morning. Temps will rise from the mid-70s to the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A stray shower is possible inland but rain chances are less than a 10% and most areas will stay dry all day.

Temperatures will be even warmer to start the work week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s across the board through Wednesday. There will be a slim chance for a shower or storm inland over the next few days. Otherwise it will be hot and humid.

A weak cold front is forecast to pass through Thursday with few more showers. This will temps back to average in the mid-80s with less humid air in place for Friday and Saturday.