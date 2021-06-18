MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, humid, & mostly cloudy Friday, slightly drier Saturday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are relatively comfortable this morning and most spots are dry. A few stray showers are possible this morning but rain chances will increase to a 30% later on this afternoon.

Showers and storms will develop along the coast after 3 p.m. and move inland and to the north this evening. Most spots will dry out again overnight.

Temperatures will top out around 90° this afternoon with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s thanks to high humidity levels.

Rain chances briefly come down to a 20% for Saturday mainly for inland storms in the afternoon. With the slightly drier conditions, temperatures will be even hotter with highs up near 92°.

Rain chances will increase to a 30% for Father’s Day afternoon and they’ll be back up to a 40% for Monday and Tuesday. Widespread showers and storms are more likely early next week with deeper tropical moisture returning to the area.

Late next week, rain chances will slowly decrease once again.

Tracking the Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three formed late Thursday evening and is expected to become a tropical depression this morning, and then a tropical storm later on today. It will then move ashore in Louisiana or Mississippi tonight or early Saturday morning.

Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity associated with the tropical system is located on the east side but should stay just off of our coast.

This will likely be a rain and flooding event for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the panhandle of Florida.

There will also be a very low chance for isolated tornadoes in those areas but little to no direct impacts will be felt here in the Tampa Bay area.