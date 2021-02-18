MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, humid and breezy today; rain tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Low clouds and high humidity expected through the morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be breeze from the south all day.

Watch for a few spotty showers to develop this afternoon, mainly east of I-75. Today’s rain chance is 20%. That rain chance increases to 50% tomorrow as a front arrives. Off and on showers are expected for much of the day.

The cooler air starts arriving tomorrow afternoon, so highs will only reach 70 degrees. Clouds and rain clear out tomorrow evening, and it gets chilly. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

Plenty of sunshine expected through the weekend. Highs stay below average on Saturday in the mid 60s. Sunday starts out cool in the 40s, but it warms up quickly to the low 70s by the afternoon.

Another weak front adds slim rain chances Monday and Tuesday.