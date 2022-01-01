MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm first weekend of 2022, cold front arrives Sunday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy new year! Sea fog and low clouds are hugging the coastline and limiting visibilities this morning. Temperatures are very warm for early January and will be toasty and humid this afternoon.

Highs will generally be in the low 80s, similar to previous days. Winds, however, will increase throughout the day and the breeze will come out of the south at 10-15 mph. Skies will stay mostly sunny and no rain is in the forecast for the first day of 2022.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and dry.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday. This will keep winds breezy and a few passing showers are possible with a 20% rain chance. Most spots will stay dry. The front will pass through Sunday night with a ling of showers and gusty winds.

The line of showers will approach the Nature Coast around midnight. It will pass through the Tampa area between 2 and 3 a.m. with showers exiting our southern counties by 7 or 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Winds will quickly shift out of the north and it will be a breezy day with cooler and drier air rushing in. Temps will start out in the upper 50s Monday morning and only warm into the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon.

Monday night will be the chilliest with a lot of spots dipping briefly into the upper 40s. A gradual warming trend kicks off Tuesday though with highs back in the low to mid 70s.

A second cold front moves through Thursday and Friday with a few showers but a big cool down is not expected behind that front.