MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, few showers Sunday ahead of weak front Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Low clouds around this morning will give way to some sun this afternoon, but we’ll still see a lot of cloud cover. Another round of showers is likely as well, rain chances are at a 20% to 30% for late this afternoon and this evening as those showers move in from the east coast.

High temperatures today will warm to around 81 degrees.

A pattern change comes Monday as a weak front moves through. our high temperatures won’t change a whole lot with highs near 80° both Monday and Tuesday, but there will be a lot more sunshine and and the humidity levels will be very comfortable.

The lower humidity sticks around through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Thanksgiving day looks warm and mostly dry with a high near 82, and a 10% rain chance. Looking long range, a strong front may move through next Monday.

Tracking the Tropics

There is still a low chance of development well East of the United States in the Atlantic. A low pressure could form within the next couple of days as showers and thunderstorms lift north of the Turks and Caicos islands. This would be no threat to the United States nor would it be long lived as a cold front we’ll sweep it out to see.