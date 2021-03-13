MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, dry and mostly sunny this weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are mild this morning. Skies are clear and winds are calm. We’re in store for a warm dry and mostly sunny weekend.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels are starting to creep back up but will stay in the comfortable range this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be more of the same with temperatures a degree or two warmer than today.

The warm, dry and mostly sunny weather continues into the middle of next week. Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday or Friday with a chance for a few showers and a slight cool down next weekend.