MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, dry and mostly sunny this weekend in Tampa Bay

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are mild this morning. Skies are clear and winds are calm. We’re in store for a warm dry and mostly sunny weekend.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity levels are starting to creep back up but will stay in the comfortable range this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be more of the same with temperatures a degree or two warmer than today.

The warm, dry and mostly sunny weather continues into the middle of next week. Our next cold front will arrive on Thursday or Friday with a chance for a few showers and a slight cool down next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss