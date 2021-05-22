MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm, dry and breezy weekend in Tampa Bay, high fire risk continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are very pleasant this morning but will warm quickly. These warm temperatures, dry conditions and breezy winds will combine to increase the risk for fires. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 am to 8 pm today.

Highs this afternoon will warm into the low 90s. Winds will be gusting out of the east to near 20 mph. The breeze begins to relax Sunday.

The low humidity will stick around through the first half of the upcoming work week.

Although it might feel nice with low humidity next week, the temperatures will be warming up with highs near the coast in the low 90s. Farther inland expect mid to upper 90s each afternoon next week.

Rain chances are slim at best each day and most spots will stay warm and dry through the middle of the week. A gradual increase in moisture will lead to slowly increasing rain chances late next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday morning northeast of Bermuda. This will be short lived and no threat to the United States as it moves northeast tomorrow. Another area of low pressure in the northwest Gulf has a low chance of developing today. Time is running out for it to get organized and it will likely just bring a lot of moisture to Texas and Louisiana.