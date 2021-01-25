MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm days to start the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With fronts staying to our north the next few days, temperatures climb into the upper 70s and near 80 degrees each afternoon.

Watch for some patchy fog this morning. Once that burns off, we warm up quickly with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Humidity will be a bit higher as well. Another mild January night with lows in the mid 60s.

Similar conditions expected for Tuesday with highs near 80 and a few clouds. We get back to the upper 70s on Wednesday before a cold front late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

There will be a few showers before sunrise on Thursday, and then the cooler air arrives. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the mid 60s.