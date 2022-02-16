MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm days to end the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for some spring-like days ahead. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see just a few passing clouds during the afternoon. The record for today is 85, set in 1932.

It stays about 10 degrees above average tonight under a clear sky. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Most of us should break the record high tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Tomorrow’s record high is just 83 degrees. Humidity will start to increase as well.

Friday will feel more humid, but we also add in a few extra clouds and a 20% rain chance ahead of an approaching front. Highs will still be near 80 degrees.

The front only brings a couple of showers early Saturday as it pushes south, and it will not bring much cooler air. Highs drop into the mid 70s Saturday, which is close to average for mid-February. Sunday’s highs will already be in the mid-upper 70s, and we make it back to the low 80s Monday.