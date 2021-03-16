MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm days continue ahead of next front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today with highs in the low 80s. That’s warmer than average for mid-March. Humidity increases slightly, and there will be a warm breeze from the south.

It stays mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Another warm day is expected tomorrow. Highs return to the low 80s, and no rain is expected. The next cold front arrives late Thursday. We will still make it back to the low 80s Thursday before the front passes.

There is just a 20% rain chance as the front comes through, and it clears out quickly Friday morning. It will be cooler Friday with highs only in the low 70s. We kick off Spring on Saturday with comfortable humidity and highs in the mid 70s.