Max Defender 8 Forecast: Warm Days Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight temps will remain quite mild only dropping into the low 60s with clear skies.

Friday will be another gorgeous, more spring-like day. High temps will climb into the low 80s in the afternoon. There will be partly cloudy skies through the day with no rain in the forecast.

Saturday will be even warmer with a forecast high of 83. It will be sunny and very warm thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure that will hold over Florida through the weekend. Sunday’s highs will be back up into the low 80s.