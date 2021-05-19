MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and windy; humidity stays low

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll feel the wind from the east all day as temperatures climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

That breeze may drive in a few light, quick showers from the Atlantic Ocean, but most of us will stay dry. Today’s rain chance is only 10%. The humidity remains comfortable for this time of year.

Be careful on the water today. A Small Craft Advisory is posted due to the winds, and seas will be choppier.

It should be mostly clear tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

The forecast stays hot and dry through the weekend. Humidity even drops slightly, and the winds remain elevated. Highs reach near 90 degrees every afternoon. No rain expected into early next week.