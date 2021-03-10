MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and sunny stretch of days continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Keep those sunglasses out! Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 70s this afternoon. The humidity remains comfortable with a light breeze from the east all day.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 50s, which is close to average for March.

Now’s the time to wash the pollen off your car. The warm and dry days continue tomorrow. Highs reach 80 degrees with lots of sunshine, and it’s still not too muggy.

We hit the low 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with just a few clouds each day. Humidity gradually increases, but it does not become uncomfortable.

Next week, a front stalls to our north, so there is a 10% rain chance Tuesday and Wednesday.