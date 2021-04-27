MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and sunny days continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bright blue skies cover the Tampa Bay area again today. Temperatures climb quickly, and highs will be in the upper 80s for most areas. Coastal communities may stay in the mid 80s.

Once again, the humidity remains comfortable, and there will be a nice breeze through the day as well. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

Similar conditions are expected tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lots of sunshine. Humidity gradually builds toward the end of the week. It should feel muggier Thursday and Friday.

A stray shower or two may develop Friday. The rain chance is just 10%. A weak front arrives this weekend with a 30% rain chance Saturday. Exact timing and coverage of rain is still uncertain into early next week.

