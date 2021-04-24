MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and muggy Saturday in Tampa Bay, showers passing Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Skies are mostly cloudy this morning and temperatures are mild. The clouds should give way to a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon, temperatures will be warm with highs near 85°.

It will also feel muggier than yesterday with moisture returning. We stay dry today before rain chances increase for Sunday.

Clouds will thicken up overnight as a cold front approaches showers and a few thunderstorms are likely near sunrise along the nature Coast as the cold front drops south.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the North traveling the South throughout the morning and early afternoon. Rain chances are at a 30% because it will not be an all-day event.

The front will pass through relatively quickly and we will dry out Sunday evening. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out near 83° in winds will shift out of the north, we will likely get some less humid air moving in for Sunday night otherwise this front will not bring us any cooler air.

Temperatures will actually be well above average, approaching 90° by the middle of the week. Another front could move through on Friday.