MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly sunny this weekend, strong cold front arrives Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some low clouds around this morning will lift throughout the morning allowing temperatures to warm quickly. Highs today will be similar to yesterday, topping out near 85 degrees.

After the clouds clear, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and we will stay dry.

On the water winds will be northeast at 10-15 knots, seas 2-3 feet and expect just a light chop in the bay.

Tonight temperatures will fall to near 71 degrees.

Sunday will be warm again with highs near 86 degrees. Rain chances will go up to a 20% with moisture returning ahead of a cold front thay will pass through on Monday.

This front will be strong and bring fall like temperatures back for next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and morning lows will be in the upper 50s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Iota is forecast to strengthen in the Caribbean Sea moving west toward Central America. It is expected to be a major hurricane upon landfall Tuesday. At this time, it does not look like Iota will be a threat to the United States.

Tropical Storm Theta in the Northeastern Atlantic continue sot weaken and will dissipate by early next week.