MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly sunny this weekend in Tampa Bay with a few isolated showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a mild morning, temperatures warm fast this afternoon with highs near 91°. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with moderate humidity.

A few isolated showers will form inland by mid-afternoon and drift toward the coast in the evening leading to a 20% rain chance. Most spots will stay dry but a quick passing downpour is possible.

Winds will be a bit breezier today for boaters, coming in out of the east at 10 to 15 knots leading to 2-3 foot seas and with a moderate chop in the bay.

We will dry out overnight with a mild start again Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will feature a touch lower humidity, mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and just a 10% chance for a few isolated showers. Winds calm down for boaters but not until the afternoon hours.

The mostly dry and warm pattern will continue through Tuesday before deeper tropical moisture begins to surge back into the Tampa Bay area. This will lead to an increase in humidity and rain chances by the middle of the week that will stick around through next weekend.

The tropics are slightly quieter with Hurricane Sam finally gradually weakening as it moves into the northern Atlantic and Tropical Storm Victor gradually weakening as it moves into the central Atlantic.

No new tropical development is expected over the next 5 days as of Saturday morning.