MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect very warm temperatures and mostly dry conditions through the weekend.

Temperatures will warm up fast this morning and highs will be up around 89° along the coast, in the load 90s east of I-75. There is a 10% chance for an isolated shower south of I-4 in inland counties this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, low temperatures will be around 72°.

Sunday afternoon expect a mixture of sun and clouds, highs near 88° and there will be a 10% chance for a stray shower.

Rain chances will stay slim each day with just a few showers, maybe a thunderstorm developing along the sea breeze in Highlands and Polk County each afternoon through the middle of the week. Temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the low 90s area wide.

By the end of the week, a front could move in increasing rain chances for Thursday and potentially bringing in less humid and slightly cooler air for Friday and Saturday.