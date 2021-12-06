MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry this week, cool down in store this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are mild this morning and there are some areas of patchy dense fog so take it easy on the roadways.

After the sun rises, temperatures will warm up quickly and the fog will lift. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures above average, near 81°.

A very similar setup is in store for Tuesday with highs and the low 80s and lots of sunshine.

There is a 20% rain chance, mainly north of I-4, Wednesday afternoon as a weak cold front stalls out north of the Tampa Bay area. This does not cool us down, Wednesday will still be in the low 80s and temperatures get even warmer as the end of the week nears. The humidity will be up as well with dew points in the upper 60s.

By Friday and Saturday highs will be near 83°. A stronger front is forecast to pass through Sunday with a cool down bringing temperatures back to near average by next Monday.

Low temps will be in the upper 50s with high temperatures in the low 70s.