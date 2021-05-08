MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry Mother’s day weekend in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beautiful start to Mother’s Day weekend is underway with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across the Tampa Bay area.

Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm up into the mid 80s this afternoon. No rain is expected and it will stay very comfortable with low humidity in place.

Winds will be lighter today, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Humidity begins to increase overnight and it won’t be nearly as crisp on Sunday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s.

It will be even warmer and muggier Sunday afternoon with highs up near 90°. There will be a 10% chance for a stray shower along the I-4 corridor, but rain chances are slightly higher farther south.

The humidity levels stay high and rain chances increase for Wednesday and Thursday with showers and thunderstorms a bit more widespread in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s all week.