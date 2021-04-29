MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and more humid days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a comfortable morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. That’s above average for late April, but there will be a nice breeze off the Gulf of Mexico.

Humidity continues to increase through the day, so expect a few passing clouds. Overnight lows will stay warm in the low 70s.

It feels even muggier tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80s. Rain chances remain less than 10% Friday, and there’s only a 10% chance of a shower Saturday. That chance goes up to 20% Sunday.

The hot stretch of weather continues all weekend with highs in the upper 80s. We even make it near 90 degrees next week.

