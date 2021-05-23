MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and less breezy today, even warmer this week in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another beautiful morning will lead to a warm and mostly dry afternoon. The breezy winds we’ve had in place for the past couple of days we’ll begin to relax today as well. They’ll still gust into the teens at times but it we’ll be considerably less windy as high pressure gets closer.

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures along the coast in the low 90s. Most areas stay dry with less than a 10% chance for an isolated shower south of I-4.

Tonight will be cool and calm again with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

As the work week begins, expect even warmer temperatures Monday through Wednesday with highs along the coast in the low 90s, but mid to upper 90s east of I-75. Rain chances will stay very low.

High pressure begins to weaken by the end of the week and moisture will slowly return allowing a few isolated showers to develop each afternoon starting Thursday. Most spots will still stay dry and highs will be warm in the low 90s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: High pressure will still mostly be in control keeping the warm, mostly dry pattern in place. Humidity will be slightly higher with moisture gradually returning. A few isolated showers or storms are possible each afternoon but many spots will still not see rain.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: With the exception of Tropical Storm Ana, the tropics remain quiet for now. Ana will continue to move off to the northeast and dissipate later today.