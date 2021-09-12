MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid with scattered storms this week in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Max Defender 8 radar is drier this morning but there are still plenty of clouds in the sky. It will be mostly dry and muggy through midday with more peaks of sun today than yesterday.

Temperatures will warm to near 91° this afternoon but feels like temperatures will be closer to 100°. Rain chances will increase to a 40% late this afternoon and evening is scattered showers and thunderstorms develop inland and drift west toward the coast this evening.

They will likely push offshore before 10:00 p.m. leaving areas to dry out overnight.

The beginning of the work week will feature a similar pattern with dry mornings and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s and it will stay quite humid.

There are multiple areas in the tropics being monitored for potential development. The closest, Invest 94L, is in the Bay of Campeche and will likely move into the Western Gulf over the next 24 hours. It will likely develop into a tropical depression later today or tonight as it moves near the coast of Mexico and Texas. Additional development is possible through the middle of the week if the system remains over water.