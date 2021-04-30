MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid weekend ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity continues to increase today, so it will feel muggier. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies develop, but no rain is expected today. It stays mild and muggy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

There will be enough humidity for a 10% chance of an afternoon shower Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll kick off the month of May feeling more like June with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The rain chance increases to 20% in the afternoon on Sunday. A weak front stalls just to our north, so we don’t get any cooler air. Highs still in the upper 80s.

Similar conditions are expected through the first half of next week. Models hint at a front bringing some rain for the second half of next week. Stay tuned.