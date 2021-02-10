MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for fog this morning, and sea fog may linger for a few hours after sunrise. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties through 9am.

It should feel like a spring day with highs near 80 degrees and plenty of afternoon sunshine. Just a few clouds around through the evening with lows in the mid 60s.

Similar conditions expected tomorrow. Highs will be back near 80 degrees with just a 10% chance of afternoon shower. Rain chances increase to 30% Friday.

A stalled front will keep off and on showers in the forecast through the weekend. Rain chances at 40% Saturday and Sunday. It’ll still be warm with highs in the mid 70s.