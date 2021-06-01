MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and humid conditions all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To kick off the month of June, temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

This afternoon, a few showers develop and push from east to west toward the Gulf of Mexico. There will not be much of a sea breeze, so the storms won’t be as intense. Overall, the rain chance today is 30%, and the rain ends after sunset. If you’re heading outside to watch the Lightning game this evening, it stays muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow’s rain chance increases to 40% in the afternoon, and some of the storms near the coast could be stronger with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Similar conditions expected Thursday and Friday.

