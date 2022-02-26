MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry weekend in Tampa, cold front arrives Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The entire Tampa Bay area is in store for a warm and dry weekend. Temperatures will warm up quickly today with highs in the upper 80s.

Tampa will come close to a record high of 88° this afternoon. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds and no rain in the forecast. Tonight will be mild with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s for Sunday morning.

Another above average day is expected Sunday afternoon but temperatures will not be as warm as today with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll still see plenty of sunshine and again, no rain in the forecast for the second half of the weekend.

Beautiful boating conditions both today and Sunday with northeast turning northwest at 10 knots, seas 2 ft or less, and just a light chop in the bay.

A cold front will swing through on Monday which will pick up winds a little bit, bring in clouds, and a low chance for a few isolated showers. Rain chances increase to a 20% for Monday as the front passes.

The front is not strong though, and temperatures only cool off to near average for Monday and Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

A gradual warming trend kicks off again next week and we’re back in the low 80s by next Thursday.