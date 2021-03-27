MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry weekend in Tampa Bay; Stronger front arrives Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The quiet weather pattern continues. Temperatures are very warm for March this morning with most spots in the upper 60s and low 70s. It feels muggy with dew points in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will warm quickly with highs near 87° along the coast, expect low 90s inland. More of the same for Sunday, with highs near 85° at the coast.

A weak front will approach on Monday bringing us a few more clouds and a 10% chance for a stray shower. This will not affect our temperatures or the humidity levels very much.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday.

The longer range forecast models continue to hint at a stronger front arriving and passing through on Thursday. There will be a 20% chance for a few showers as it passes, and cooler and drier air arriving behind it for Friday and Saturday.

