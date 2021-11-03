MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry today; next system arrives Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a pleasant Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s and comfortable humidity. That’s just slightly warmer than normal for this time of year.

Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, and just a few clouds this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Clouds increase tomorrow, and there’s a 30% chance of a few stray afternoon showers. Highs stay in the low 80s with the extra clouds around.

The main event is coming Friday as an area of low pressure crosses the state from the Gulf of Mexico. It brings off and on downpours all day on Friday. Some areas could get as much as 2-3 inches of rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The last of the rain is still falling Saturday morning as the system finally heads to the northeast. Cooler air filters in behind it. Highs on Saturday will stay in the low to mid 70s, and we drop into the 50s Saturday night.

Don’t forget! It’s time to set the clocks back Saturday night and get an extra hour of sleep. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 70s.