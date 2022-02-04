MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry today, cold front tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After setting a record high of 85 degrees yesterday, we’ll be back in the low-mid 80s again today. Just a few degrees shy of today’s record high. It will also feel a bit more humid today.

There is just a 10% chance of a stray shower later this afternoon, but the rain chance increases to 30% overnight as a cold front arrives. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Much cooler air arrives tomorrow, and highs will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Some lingering showers and clouds are possible, but it will not be a washout.

The front lifts back north on Sunday, so the rain chance increases to 40%. Highs stay near 70 degrees Sunday and Monday. Finally, the front gets pushed back south on Tuesday for another 40% rain chance, and this time it stays south. Even cooler air is expected after the front passes.

Highs will be in the mid 60s through the middle of next week