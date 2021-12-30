MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry to round out 2021, big cool down in store for early 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watch for some patchy dense fog to develop this morning, especially areas east of I-75 but it shouldn’t be widespread.

Temperatures are mild and they will be warm again this afternoon with highs and the low 80s, about 10° above average. We’ll see a few clouds develop but no rain is in the forecast today or tomorrow.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day look very similar with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s in the morning, and warming into the low 80s in the afternoon with a few clouds. No rain is expected either day.

It will be warm as the Tampa area rings in the new year with temperatures right around 70° at midnight.

A big cool down is in the forecast, though. A strong cold front will pass through on Sunday with a few showers, maybe a few thunderstorms as well. Much colder and drier air will filter in for Monday.

It will be breezy and temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s and only warm into the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon. While not as breezy, Tuesday will stay chilly with temperature starting out in the upper 40s and only warming into the lower 70s.