MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry to end the year, big cool down is store for early 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The last day of 2021 is starting out with patchy fog and low clouds across the Tampa Bay area. It will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile at time so you some caution on the roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. The fog should lift by mid-morning with sunshine starting to peak back out by lunch time.

Temperatures will warm up fast after that and we’ll head for the low 80s this afternoon. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds and no rain is in the forecast today or tonight as the clock strikes midnight and we ring in 2022.

Temperatures will be mild right around 70° at midnight and only drop a couple more by Saturday morning, into the upper 60s. Patchy fog could redevelop through the overnight hours as well but it will lift by mid-morning on Saturday.

The first day of 2022 will be much like the last day of 2021, warm and dry with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, things start to change as a cold front approaches and passes through. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest and a few showers are possible Sunday evening as the front clears the area.

Much cooler and drier air will usher in late Sunday night and Monday morning temperatures will be in the low 50s. Monday afternoon, despite sunshine returning, will only feature temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

It will also be breezy throughout the day making it feel a little bit colder. Humidity will drop significantly for Monday and Tuesday as well.

The coldest temperatures of this cold snap will occur Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across the area. Tuesday afternoon will feature a nice rebound though, with highs in the low to mid 70s.