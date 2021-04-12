MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry through Wednesday, showers return for the end of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A calm night underway with temps falling quickly. It feels comfortable with drier, less humid air in place. Temps by morning will fall into the lower 60s in Tampa, farther north expect mid-50s.

After the pleasant morning, temps will warm quickly with highs well above average Tuesday afternoon. Most spots will warm into the mid to upper-80s. There will be plenty of sun and just a few clouds, rain is not in the forecast.

Warm and dry again on Wednesday with temps warming into the mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. The mugginess will begin to increase as our winds switch out of the south.

A cold front will approach Thursday from the north and bring extra clouds and a few showers late in the day.

The front is forecast to stall out overhead and keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend. While no day is expected to be a washout, we’ll see scattered showers and storms develop each day.

A stronger front will pass through early next week.