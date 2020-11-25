MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry through Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect a comfortable day as temperatures climb to the low 80s in the afternoon. That’s 5-7 degrees warmer than average for late November. Humidity remains at a pleasant level, and there will be just a few passing clouds.

It stays mild through the evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Thanksgiving will also be warm with highs in the low 80s, and it should feel great to have lunch or dinner outside in the shade. The rain chance is less than 10%.

Warm and mostly dry days continue through Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A strong cold front arrives Monday with our best chance for storms. Much cooler air rushes in behind the front.