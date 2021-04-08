MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry for one more day before humidity increases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It should be another gorgeous spring day with temperatures climbing into the low 80s. The average high has increased to 80 degrees for the first time this year, so today is relatively close to normal.

There will be a light breeze and a comfortable level of humidity keeping it pleasant today and this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Humidity increases overnight, and it will feel muggier Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. There’s just a 10% chance of rain late in the day on Saturday.

Showers and storms are more likely on Sunday as a cold front stalls across Florida. Our rain chance increases to 50%. It dries out Monday and Tuesday before another system brings rain back into the forecast for the end of next week.