MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry days continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly through the morning, and afternoon highs reach 80 degrees. That’s just one degree above average for this time of year.

Humidity remains comfortable, so there will only be a few clouds around this afternoon. It should feel pleasant in the shade all day. We are in for a nice evening with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Similar conditions expected tomorrow with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Humidity begins to build Thursday, but still no rain expected. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

A cold front increases rain chances this weekend. Right now, there’s just a 10% chance Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday, but the exact timing of the rain is still unclear.