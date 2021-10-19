MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry days continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We have another beautiful day on tap with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-upper 80s and a comfortable level of humidity. Get outside and enjoy it because you know it won’t last long.

The sky remains mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Temperatures climb above average tomorrow in the upper 80s, but it’s still expected to be mostly sunny.

Humidity begins to increase Thursday. While there shouldn’t be any rain, we will see a few more clouds around. We finally add in a 20% chance of rain on Friday, especially south of I-4.

In fact, most of the rain through the weekend will be south of I-4. There’s just a 10% chance Saturday, and it goes back to a 20% chance Sunday and Monday.

No cool downs are expected with highs in the upper 80s each day.

