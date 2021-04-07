MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry days continue; increasing humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly clear skies expected through the day as temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s by the afternoon. Humidity remains comfortable, so it feels pleasant in the shade.

It stays mostly clear this evening with overnight lows in the low 60s. Another rain-free day is in the forecast for Thursday with highs back in the low 80s. Humidity begins to increase though.

We make it to the mid 80s Friday with partly cloudy skies. It should feel quite warm Saturday with highs in the mid 80s, but there’s just a 10% rain chance.

A stalling cold front increases our rain chance to 40% Sunday, and highs will be near 80 degrees. The weather pattern remains unsettled with scattered showers in the forecast through the first half of next week.