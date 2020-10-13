MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s starting to feel like mid-October with lower humidity and lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. The drier air keeps it comfortable, especially in the shade.

It cools quickly after sunset with lows in the low 70s. Another warm and dry day expected tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees.

The humidity begins to increase Thursday, but there is just 10% chance of a shower. The next cold front is set to arrive Friday with a 20% rain chance. This front brings slightly cooler air for the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are watching one tropical wave that has a 30% chance of developing in the next few days. Conditions will not be favorable for further development.