MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry conditions for the rest of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a dreary, cool, rainy day yesterday, the clouds clear out early today. With more sunshine expected by the afternoon, temperatures climb into the mid-upper 60s. That’s still slightly below average, but it should feel comfortable.

There will be a breeze from the north all day, and the humidity stays quite low. Once the sun sets, it cools down quickly. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

Beautiful conditions expected for Thursday and Friday with highs near 70 tomorrow and low 70s on Friday. Lots of sunshine each day to enjoy as well.

The warmest day is Saturday with highs in the mid 70s, and there’s just a 10% rain chance. The next cold front arrives on Super Bowl Sunday with a 40% rain chance.

The front will bring in cooler air for early next week with highs in the 60s.