MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy today, storms arrive tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front remains stalled across north Florida, so our conditions stay warm and muggy. We’ll feel a gusty wind from the south all day as well.

The rain chance is small today. There may be a few spotty showers along the coast this morning, and an isolated shower or two in Polk and Highlands county this afternoon. Overall, the rain chance is just 20%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy and gusty conditions continue tonight with lows in the low 70s. A strong cold front arrives in north Florida overnight and pushes south toward the Tampa Bay area by morning.

Along and ahead of that front will be line of strong thunderstorms. Our rain chance increases to 90% during the morning to early afternoon hours. The line of storms starts in Citrus and Hernando counties and pushes south into south Florida by mid-afternoon.

Our main threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Areas north of I-4 may pick up 1-2 inches of rain. Rain totals will be slightly less farther south. Highs stay in the mid 70s Saturday.

Once the front passes, our temperatures fall quickly. As we “spring forward” with our clocks, we fall back into winter weather. We’ll wake up on Sunday morning in the 30s and 40s with a chilly wind from the northeast.

It stay cool and breezy all day Sunday with highs in the 60s. We get warmer next week, and highs return to the mid-upper 70s. Our next chance for rain is late Tuesday.