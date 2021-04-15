MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy today; rain days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front slowly sinks south toward the Tampa Bay area today. Some extra clouds develop, but the rain chance is only 10%.

It will feel warm and more humid with a breeze off the Gulf of Mexico. Highs reach the low 80s, which is close to average for mid-April. Extra clouds continue overnight as the front arrives.

Watch for a few spotty showers Friday, even in the morning. Tomorrow’s rain chance is 20%. It stays warm and muggy with highs still in the low 80s.

The front lifts back north on Saturday, so the rain chance drops to 10%. It will be warmer; temperatures climb into the mid 80s.

Once the front sinks back in on Sunday, it stays around for several days. Sunday’s rain chance is 30%, but it increases to 50% Monday and Tuesday. Some heavier downpours are expected. Rain even continues into the middle of next week.