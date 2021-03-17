MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy today ahead of tomorrow’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds come from the south through the day today, and you’ll notice the breeze during the afternoon. Another warm and dry day expected with highs in the low 80s and just a few passing clouds. It’s a great beach day for everyone on spring break!

Humidity gradually increases overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday starts out dry as a weakening front approaches. Most of the day tomorrow will be warm and windy. The line of showers should pass through with the front tomorrow night.

The rain ends before sunrise Friday, and cooler air arrives. Highs will only be in the low 70s with a northwest breeze and much lower humidity.

Spring starts Saturday morning, and it will feel like a classic spring day. Highs in the mid 70s, lots of sunshine, low humidity and a nice breeze. A few showers may spread across the state on Sunday.